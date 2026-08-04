Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 0.11%, up for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.78, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.78, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38937, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 693.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 693 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News