Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 18.71%, up for five straight sessions

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.71, up 18.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% gain in NIFTY and a 14.77% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.71, up 18.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 13.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7312.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1437.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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