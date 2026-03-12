Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5.78%, gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 583.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 291.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

