Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5%, up for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.96, up 5% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.26% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.96, up 5% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 19.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 513.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1261.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.