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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 1386.43 crore

Net loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 155.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 1386.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1340.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.61% to Rs 450.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 5563.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5462.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1386.431340.91 3 5563.465462.19 2 OPM %8.7528.97 -24.5733.95 - PBDT118.83316.79 -62 1220.221685.81 -28 PBT1.98200.92 -99 747.421215.61 -39 NP-13.37155.67 PL 450.63813.55 -45

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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