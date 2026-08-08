James Warren Tea standalone net profit declines 33.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 33.09% to Rs 17.43 croreNet profit of James Warren Tea declined 33.64% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4326.05 -33 OPM %25.0737.01 -PBDT13.5117.15 -21 PBT13.0616.74 -22 NP9.4514.24 -34
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST