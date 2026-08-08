James Warren Tea standalone net profit declines 33.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.09% to Rs 17.43 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea declined 33.64% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.4326.0525.0737.0113.5117.1513.0616.749.4514.24

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