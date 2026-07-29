Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.50% to Rs 3547.48 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 11.50% to Rs 428.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.50% to Rs 3547.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3269.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3547.483269.4569.1267.56620.80659.36620.80659.36428.80484.53

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