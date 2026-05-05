Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 37.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 1.87% to Rs 3273.34 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 37.23% to Rs 798.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 581.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.87% to Rs 3273.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3213.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.34% to Rs 2359.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2081.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.86% to Rs 13150.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12541.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3273.343213.39 2 13150.7312541.08 5 OPM %72.8366.54 -70.5868.09 - PBDT862.33809.67 7 2963.582938.68 1 PBT862.33809.67 7 2963.582938.68 1 NP798.56581.91 37 2359.512081.79 13
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST