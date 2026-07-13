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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2026.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 182.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd crashed 4.11% to Rs 6269.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15365 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd tumbled 4.02% to Rs 1731.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56232 shares in the past one month.

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Inox India Ltd dropped 3.94% to Rs 1899.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43053 shares in the past one month.

Azad Engineering Ltd pared 3.84% to Rs 2383.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52504 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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