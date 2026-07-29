Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2026.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd tumbled 10.30% to Rs 159 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 6461.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16123 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd crashed 6.42% to Rs 181.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71842 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd corrected 5.99% to Rs 821.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10326 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd fell 5.94% to Rs 1046.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

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