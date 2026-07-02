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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu & Kashmir Bank rises after Q1 business update; advances grow 26% YoY

Jammu & Kashmir Bank rises after Q1 business update; advances grow 26% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Jammu & Kashmir Bank rose 2.70% to Rs 160.72 after the lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total business increased 20.36% year-on-year and 4.70% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,03,996 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Total deposits rose 16.75% year-on-year and 4.88% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,73,420 crore, while gross advances jumped 25.51% year-on-year and 4.48% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,30,576 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 72,979 crore, up 7.48% year-on-year but down 3.31% quarter-on-quarter. The CASA ratio declined to 42.08% from 45.71% a year ago and 45.64% in the preceding quarter, a contraction of 363 basis points year-on-year and 356 basis points sequentially.

 

Gross investments increased 0.91% year-on-year and 5.78% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43,706 crore.

The bank said the figures are provisional and subject to audit.

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J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 36.48% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 797.80 crore despite 2.28% decline in total income to Rs 3531.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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