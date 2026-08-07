Jamna Auto Industries board approves setting up of leaf spring manufacturing unit
At meeting held on 07 August 2026The board of Jamna Auto Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2026 has approved the setting up of leaf spring manufacturing facility with capacity of 1,500 MT per month at the existing manufacturing plant under M/s. Jai Suspensions, wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The proposed investment required is around Rs 47 crore.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST