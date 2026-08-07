Friday, August 07, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamna Auto Industries board approves setting up of leaf spring manufacturing unit

Jamna Auto Industries board approves setting up of leaf spring manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 07 August 2026

The board of Jamna Auto Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2026 has approved the setting up of leaf spring manufacturing facility with capacity of 1,500 MT per month at the existing manufacturing plant under M/s. Jai Suspensions, wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The proposed investment required is around Rs 47 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore wins orders from ONCG

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore wins orders from ONCG

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

JSW Energy completes acquisition of 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal & Power

JSW Energy completes acquisition of 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal & Power

One Point One Solutions partners with Vijayanand Travels

One Point One Solutions partners with Vijayanand Travels

Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST