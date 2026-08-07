Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 611.46 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 6.05% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 611.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.611.46573.3313.9213.3083.9177.6365.7164.5048.5245.75

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