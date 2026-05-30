Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 839.60 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 73.43% to Rs 87.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 839.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.09% to Rs 230.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2611.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2270.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales839.60637.71 32 2611.592270.14 15 OPM %16.3113.09 -15.1613.28 - PBDT132.8383.51 59 392.25302.91 29 PBT115.9372.26 60 331.64255.75 30 NP87.2750.32 73 230.98180.32 28
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST