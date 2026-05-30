Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 839.60 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 73.43% to Rs 87.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 839.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 637.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.09% to Rs 230.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2611.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2270.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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