Jamna Auto Industries receives upgrade in long term credit ratings
Jamna Auto Industries has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Long term fund based term loan (Rs 90 crore) - ICRA AA; Stable (upgraded from ICRA AA-; Positive)
Long term / short term fund based / non fund based working capital (Rs 460 crore) - ICRA AA; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA AA-; Positive/ ICRA A1+)
Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST