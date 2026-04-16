Jamna Auto Industries receives upgrade in long term credit ratings

Jamna Auto Industries has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Long term fund based term loan (Rs 90 crore) - ICRA AA; Stable (upgraded from ICRA AA-; Positive)

Long term / short term fund based / non fund based working capital (Rs 460 crore) - ICRA AA; Stable/ ICRA A1+ (revised from ICRA AA-; Positive/ ICRA A1+)

Commercial paper (Rs 100 crore) - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)