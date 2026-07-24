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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamna Auto Industries to acquire UK-based Owen Springs

Jamna Auto Industries to acquire UK-based Owen Springs

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
The board of Jamna Auto Industries at its meeting held on 24 July 2026 has approved the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Owen Springs, a company incorporated in England and Wales, from its existing shareholder, OSL Group Holdings for a cash consideration of 2 million pounds sterling.

The proposed acquisition is aligned with Company's Lakshya - RISE 5000 strategy of expanding into new markets. The acquisition shall strengthen its international presence and is expected to enhance Company's access to customers and business opportunities in the United Kingdom and other regions, strengthen its global footprint and market position, and create opportunities for business expansion, operational synergies and long-term value creation.

 

The transaction is expected to be completed by 31 August 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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