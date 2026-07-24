Friday, July 24, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Jamshri Realty rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.691.84 -8 OPM %39.0530.98 -PBDT0.450.32 41 PBT0.180.10 80 NP0.180.09 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the June 2026 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

GRP consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 16.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit declines 37.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit declines 37.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Meesho reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayF&O StrategyPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndHPCL Share PriceCJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance