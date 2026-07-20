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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Gabriel India Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Lloyds Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2026.

Gabriel India Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Lloyds Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2026.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd spiked 7.98% to Rs 532.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 80613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31017 shares in the past one month.

 

Gabriel India Ltd surged 6.91% to Rs 1428.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63371 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd soared 6.74% to Rs 713.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14570 shares in the past one month.

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Thyrocare Technologies Ltd added 5.59% to Rs 549.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26725 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd exploded 5.20% to Rs 81.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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