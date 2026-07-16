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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank rises after recording 52% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Jana Small Finance Bank rises after recording 52% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Jana Small Finance Bank advanced 2.28% to Rs 499.75 after the bank reported 52% rise in net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 18.4% increase in operating income to Rs 1,009 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) for the period under review was Rs 782 crore, up 33.4% YoY. Net Interest Margin in Q1 FY27 was 7.5% as against 6.6% in Q1 FY26.

The banks operating margin improved by 15.2% to Rs 333 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 289 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions and contingencies for the June 2026 quarter added up to Rs 178 crore, down 4.8% YoY.

 

Gross NPA ratio was 2.2% as on 30 June 2026 as against 2.8% as of 30 June 2025. Net NPA ratio was 0.8% as of June 2026 as against 0.9% as of June 2025.

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The banks asset gross loan portfolio grew by 26% YoY to Rs 37,612 crore while total deposits increased by 22% YoY to Rs 35,756 crore in Q1 FY27.

As on 30 June 2026, capital adequacy ratio was at 20.2% with the Tier-1 CRAR standing at 18.3%.

Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said: "The Q4 FY26 performance trend continues in Q1 FY27.

Focus on portfolio quality and flattening costs were the primary focus of the Bank. We are committed and confident of delivering guidance of 20%+ growth in GLP and liabilities with 80% growth in PAT.

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest small finance bank in India with an experience of over 17 years in lending and serving more than 12 million customers. The bank has national presence across 23 states and 2 union territories, spread across 826 branches.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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