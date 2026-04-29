Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 13.23% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1183.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.90% to Rs 326.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.59% to Rs 5352.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4671.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1444.591183.85 22 5352.874671.31 15 OPM %40.3741.25 -38.5643.12 - PBDT139.82119.84 17 326.43473.68 -31 PBT139.82119.84 17 326.43473.68 -31 NP139.82123.48 13 326.43501.42 -35
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST