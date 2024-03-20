Japan Market closed for Vernal Equinox holiday

Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight and ahead to the US Fed's monetary policy decision later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the central bank's accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will update their economic and rate projections later in the day.

Japan share market closed on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, for the Vernal Equinox holiday.