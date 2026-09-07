Japan markets extend gains as technology stocks rally
Japanese technology stocks also tracked gains in US chipmakers and memory stocks. Kioxia Holdings and SoftBank Group surged 9.3% and 11.2%, respectively, while Advantest, Taiyo Yuden and Ibiden also posted strong gains.
However, gains were limited by stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which raised expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Markets are also pricing in a possible Bank of Japan rate hike in September, as persistent inflation and a weak yen remain concerns.
Financial and consumer stocks underperformed, with Mitsubishi UFJ and Nintendo falling 2% and 1%, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:50 PM IST