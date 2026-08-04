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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan markets recover as technology stocks rebound

Japan markets recover as technology stocks rebound

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japan's stock market ended slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.32% to close at 63,957. The market recovered from early losses as technology stocks rebounded, suggesting that the recent selloff in AI-related shares may be easing.

Technology companies led the gains, with strong performances from Kioxia Holdings, Fujikura, Tokyo Electron, Taiyo Yuden, and Lasertec. Their gains helped offset weakness in other parts of the market.

However, financial and consumer stocks remained under pressure. Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, and Fast Retailing declined, limiting the overall market advance.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST