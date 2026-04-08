Japan markets surge on ceasefire hopes

Japans stock markets rallied strongly on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 5.39% and the Topix rising 3.32%, both reaching over one-month highs. The gains were driven by improved global sentiment after the US, Iran, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire to allow negotiations toward ending the conflict.

The ceasefire includes a pause in planned US strikes and a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, helping ease concerns over energy supply disruptions. At the same time, Japan is pursuing diplomatic talks to support peace efforts and secure its energy needs.

Technology stocks led the rally as investor confidence returned, with strong gains in companies such as Kioxia Holdings, Advantest, Fujikura, Disco Corp, and SoftBank Group. Other sectors including power companies, banks, and automakers also saw broad-based buying.