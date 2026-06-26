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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan markets tumble as tech stocks come under pressure

Japan markets tumble as tech stocks come under pressure

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Japanese markets ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 falling 4.15% and the broader Topix Index losing 1.32%, as technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure.

Investor sentiment weakened due to ongoing concerns about the high costs of artificial intelligence infrastructure and uncertain returns. SoftBank Group plunged nearly 13% after reports that OpenAI may delay its planned initial public offering until 2027, postponing potential gains for the company. Other major tech stocks, including Kioxia Holdings, Fujikura, Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and Taiyo Yuden, also posted steep losses.

On the economic front, Tokyo's core inflation rose for the first time in eight months, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates.

 

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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