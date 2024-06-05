Japan Nikkei extends losses on yen appreciation

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index retreated 347.29 points, or 0.89%, to 38,490.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined 39.26 points, 1.41%, to 2,748.22.
Shares of export-related issues tumbled due to yen appreciation against greenback. A stronger yen reduces the overseas profits of exporters when repatriated. Tokyo Electron slid 2.7% to 33,540 yen and Toyota dropped 2.4% to 3,218 yen.
Shares of advertising giant Hakuhodo tumbled 14.5% to 1,159 yen after a disappointing earnings result.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated to lower 155 level against greenback on Wednesday. The yen was last quoted at 155.11.12 per US dollar compared with 155.38 on Tuesday.
