Japan Nikkei falls as gains locked in

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 193.50 points, or 0.53%, to 36,160.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 17.46 points, 0.68%, to 2,539.25.
Shares swung back into negative territory as investors took profits, with electrical equipment manufacturer Omron Corp falling 15.27%, Pacific Metals Co declining 10.07%, and delivery service Yamato Holdings Co losing 7.28%.
Semiconductor-related shares were up, with Advantest gaining 2.95%, after Nvidia hit afresh record high overnight following Goldman Sachs raising its price target.
Shares of Toyota Corp advanced 4.8% to 3,135 yen after the automaker announced its record earnings and upgraded its annual forecasts for the year to March.
