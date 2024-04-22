Japan Nikkei rebounds on eased Middle East tensions

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index added 370.26 points, or 1%, to finish at 37,438.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 36.14 points, 1.38%, to 2,662.48.

Total 31 of 33 TSE sectors closed higher, with Securities & Commodities Futures sector being top performer in percentage term, rising 2.6%, followed by Foods, Services, Banks, and Marine Transportation sectors.

Shares of export-related companies advanced. Fanuc jumped 3.8 percent to 4,426 yen and Olympus was up 3.6 percent at 2,171 yen

Nissan slipped 2% to 550 yen after the automaker lowered its earnings forecasts, citing lower sales volumes and higher costs paid to suppliers and other factors. Its rival Toyota declined 0.1% to 3,517 yen.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen was little changed around upper-154 level against greenback on Monday, on prospects that the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan will remain wide as the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates elevated amid persistent inflation. The yen was last quoted at 154.70 per US dollar on Monday compared with 154.64 on last Friday.

