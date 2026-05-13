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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closes above 63000 for the first time

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closes above 63000 for the first time

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Japanese stocks edged up amid volatile trades today. The Nikkei 225 Index added 0.84% on Wednesday to close at 63255 points, hitting another record high. Gains were led by Real Estate, Banking and Textile stocks though there was considerable volatility today. The Nikkei 225 index eased earlier following renewed uncertainty about the U.S.-Iran conflict, higher inflation and oil prices. The index was down by over 0.50% as traders remained cautious despite mixed regional market signals. However, Japan's bank lending rose by 5.4% year-on-year in April 2026, accelerating from a 4.8% reading in previous month. This boosted Nikkei 225 even as a measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened in April to the lowest level in more than four years. The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 40.8 in April from 42.2 in March.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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