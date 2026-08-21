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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei falls as rising bond yields and rate hike fears weigh on sentiment

Japan's Nikkei falls as rising bond yields and rate hike fears weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Japans Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to close at 66,016 on Friday, as rising global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose back to around 4.7%, while Japans 10-year bond yield also moved higher. Investors remained cautious about whether US debt buybacks can provide lasting relief for borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, Japans inflation accelerated for a second straight month, increasing expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates soon. Technology stocks led the decline, with Fujikura, Taiyo Yuden and SoftBank Group among the biggest losers.

The Nikkei fell 3.93% for the week, ending a two-week winning streak.

 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST