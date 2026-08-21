Japan's Nikkei falls as rising bond yields and rate hike fears weigh on sentiment
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose back to around 4.7%, while Japans 10-year bond yield also moved higher. Investors remained cautious about whether US debt buybacks can provide lasting relief for borrowing costs.
Meanwhile, Japans inflation accelerated for a second straight month, increasing expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates soon. Technology stocks led the decline, with Fujikura, Taiyo Yuden and SoftBank Group among the biggest losers.
The Nikkei fell 3.93% for the week, ending a two-week winning streak.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST