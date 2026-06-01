Japan's Nikkei hits record high on AI rally
Japans Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.91% to close at 66,934 on Monday, setting a fresh record high as technology shares extended gains amid strong enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Japanese firms remain central to the global build-out of AI infrastructure, positioning the domestic market as a key beneficiary of the worldwide tech surge.
SoftBank Group led the rally with a 14% jump, followed by Kioxia Holdings (+10.1%), Murata Manufacturing (+9%), Tokyo Electron (+1.2%), and Sumitomo Electric (+4.7%).
On the economic front, Japans capital spending was flat in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, highlighting slower corporate investment activity. Meanwhile, investors kept a close eye on Middle East developments, where US-Iran ceasefire talks continued to face hurdles.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:54 PM IST