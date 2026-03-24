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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.43% as easing oil prices lift Japanese equities

Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.43% as easing oil prices lift Japanese equities

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nikkei 225 rose 1.43% to close at 52,252 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix Index gained 2.1% to 3,560, recovering from a sharp two-day decline.

The rebound followed an announcement by Donald Trump about a five-day delay in planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities, along with signals of ongoing discussions. This development led to a steep drop in global oil prices, easing inflation concerns and supporting equity markets worldwide. However, uncertainty remained after Iran denied any negotiations.

In Japan, recent data showed core inflation rose 1.6% in February, marking the slowest increase since March 2022, partly due to government measures to reduce living costs. Still, higher energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict could push inflation up in the coming months.

 

Market gains were led by major stocks such as Fujikura, JX Advanced Metals, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Tokyo Electron, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, all of which recorded solid gains.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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