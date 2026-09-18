Japan's Nikkei rises as investors assess BOJ rate hike and AI stocks
Investors are now watching for signals on whether the BOJ could raise rates further as inflation and wage growth remain elevated. Attention is also on comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Japans annual inflation rate was steady at 1.9% in August, while core inflation remained below the BOJs 2% target for a seventh consecutive month at 1.7%.
Technology and AI-related stocks led the market higher, following gains in US technology stocks overnight. Kioxia rose 3.2%, SoftBank Group gained 4.1%, Advantest added 4%, Lasertec climbed 5.5%, and Ibiden Co rose 3.3%.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST