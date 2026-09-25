Japan's Nikkei rises for fifth straight session as oil and bond pressures ease

Japans Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% to close at 66,364 on Friday, extending its gains to a fifth straight session. Stocks got support as oil prices fell and the recent global bond selloff eased.

Oil prices declined after reports that the US and Iran were discussing a phased agreement that could help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease a US blockade on Iranian ports. Global bond yields also stabilized after a sharp rise over the previous two sessions. Japans 10-year government bond yield edged down from its highest level since 1996.

Investor sentiment also received a boost after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded their talks in Washington. Trump described the meeting as great.

Technology stocks led the market higher. Kioxia Holdings gained 2.2%, Advantest rose 2.8%, and Ibiden climbed 4.2%. Financial stocks also performed strongly, with Mitsubishi UFJ rising 4%, Sumitomo Mitsui gaining 3.6%, and Mizuho Financial advancing 4.2%.

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