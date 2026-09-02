Japan's Nikkei slides as higher yields and oil prices hit sentiment
Oil prices rose for a third straight session as tensions between the US and Iran increased concerns about inflation and energy supplies. Higher inflation fears pushed bond yields higher, with Japans 10-year government bond yield reaching 3% for the first time since 1996.
Expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike also weighed on sentiment. Governor Kazuo Ueda said policymakers need to pay closer attention to rising price risks, strengthening expectations of a possible rate increase later this month.
Technology and AI-related stocks led the decline. Advantest fell 2.5%, Fujikura dropped 3.9%, Taiyo Yuden lost 4.6%, Tokyo Electron declined 3.4%, and SoftBank Group slid 6.4%. Financial, consumer and industrial stocks also recorded notable losses.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:04 PM IST