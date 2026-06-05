Japan's Nikkei slips as tech stocks weigh

Japans Nikkei 225 fell 1.31% to 66,588 on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as technology and AI-related shares continued to face selling pressure. Weak sentiment followed a disappointing AI outlook from Broadcom, which reignited concerns about the sector.

Investors also stayed cautious amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire talks and reports of stalled negotiations, despite President Donald Trumps assurances that discussions are nearing completion. On the domestic side, data showed Japans real wages rose for the fourth month in a row, fueling expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates later this month.

Technology stocks led the decline, with Tokyo Electron (-6.6%), Murata Manufacturing (-2.1%), Taiyo Yuden (-1.5%), Fujikura (-1.2%), and Advantest (-5%) among the biggest losers.

Despite Fridays drop, the Nikkei still managed a 0.39% gain for the week, after hitting fresh all-time highs earlier.

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