Japan's Nikkei slips as yen strengthens
The stronger yen weighed on investor sentiment as it can reduce the earnings outlook for Japans export-focused companies. Comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, warning against betting on further yen weakness, also added to expectations of possible currency intervention by Japanese authorities.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices amid growing tensions in the Middle East increased concerns over inflation and strengthened expectations of further interest rate hikes. Higher rates and a stronger yen could put additional pressure on Japanese equities.
Among major decliners, Nintendo fell 4%, Advantest declined 2.8%, Fast Retailing dropped 2.7%, while Mitsubishi UFJ slipped 1.5%.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST