Japan shares extend gains as tech stocks rebound
Investor sentiment remained positive as Japanese companies continued to benefit from optimism over the global growth of artificial intelligence, supported by their strong position and investments in the sector. A weaker yen, which fell to a four-decade low, also boosted the outlook for the country's export-oriented companies by improving their earnings prospects.
Among the top gainers were Taiyo Yuden, Tokyo Electron, and Fujikura. For June, the Nikkei 225 advanced 5.3%, while the Topix Index gained 1.0%, marking a third straight month of gains for both indices.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST