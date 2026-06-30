Japan shares extend gains as tech stocks rebound

Japan's stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, extending the previous session's gains as technology and AI-related stocks rebounded. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.86% to close at 40,062, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.32% to 3,995.

Investor sentiment remained positive as Japanese companies continued to benefit from optimism over the global growth of artificial intelligence, supported by their strong position and investments in the sector. A weaker yen, which fell to a four-decade low, also boosted the outlook for the country's export-oriented companies by improving their earnings prospects.

Among the top gainers were Taiyo Yuden, Tokyo Electron, and Fujikura. For June, the Nikkei 225 advanced 5.3%, while the Topix Index gained 1.0%, marking a third straight month of gains for both indices.

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