Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan shares slip as investors turn cautious before US tech earnings

Japan shares slip as investors turn cautious before US tech earnings

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.18% to close at 66,115 on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as the rally in semiconductor stocks lost momentum. Investors also became cautious ahead of earnings from major US technology companies, including Alphabet and Tesla, which could provide fresh clues on the outlook for the technology sector.

Market sentiment was also affected by rising oil prices as geopolitical tensions remained elevated. Investors continued to track the conflict in the Middle East after the US carried out strikes on Iranian targets for an 11th straight night, while President Donald Trump played down the chances of immediate talks with Tehran.

 

Among individual stocks, Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group, and Fast Retailing ended lower, weighing on the index. However, gains in Kioxia Holdings, Taiyo Yuden, and Murata Manufacturing helped limit the overall decline.

On the economic front, Japan's trade balance moved into a deficit in June as imports grew faster than exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China stocks end mixed as growth worries keep investors cautious

China stocks end mixed as growth worries keep investors cautious

Paras Defence arm to invest Rs 6,200-cr in semiconductor packaging facility in Madhya Pradesh

Paras Defence arm to invest Rs 6,200-cr in semiconductor packaging facility in Madhya Pradesh

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Stylam Industries climbs as Q1 PAT jumps 70% YoY

Stylam Industries climbs as Q1 PAT jumps 70% YoY

Tips Music slides after Q1 PAT drops 26% QoQ to Rs 44 crore

Tips Music slides after Q1 PAT drops 26% QoQ to Rs 44 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashAdani Power Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026US-Saudi Nuclear DealDelhi Metro UpdatesUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0