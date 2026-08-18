Japan stocks fall as bond yields and fiscal concerns rise
Japans 10-year government bond yield climbed to around 2.95%, its highest level in three decades. Concerns over higher government spending and the growing possibility of a near-term Bank of Japan rate hike added to the pressure.
Investors were also worried about the governments plan to cut the consumption tax on food to 1% for two years. With no clear alternative source of revenue yet identified, the move has raised concerns about Japans fiscal position.
Technology and consumer stocks led the decline. Kioxia fell 7.6%, Taiyo Yuden dropped 11.5%, Murata declined 9.6%, while Fast Retailing and Sony Group fell 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively.
In corporate news, Situational Awareness sold part of its stake in Japans Taiyo Yuden to Citadel and other investors this month, significantly reducing its position in the company.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:51 PM IST