Japan stocks hit fresh record highs on AI-driven gains

Japanese stocks surged on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.55% to a record close of 72,354 and the Topix gaining 1.24% to 4,095, also reaching an all-time high. The rally was led by companies benefiting from strong global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, which continued to support investor enthusiasm.

Market sentiment was further boosted by a decline in oil prices after the US and Iran agreed on a framework to work toward a final agreement within 60 days, easing concerns about potential disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East. Investors also looked ahead to Japans latest PMI data and the Bank of Japans Summary of Opinions for further insight into the economic outlook following the central banks recent interest rate hike. Among the strongest performers were Furukawa Electric, Murata Manufacturing, JX Advanced Metals, Ibiden, and SoftBank Group.

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