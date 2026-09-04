Japan stocks rebound as tech shares lead gains
At the same time, investors are watching the Bank of Japan for a possible rate increase at its September meeting as it looks to manage inflation. Sharp moves in the yen also remained a key focus after the currency gained as much as 3% over two sessions.
Technology and AI-related stocks led the market higher. Kioxia Holdings jumped 5.4%, SoftBank Group surged 11.8%, while Taiyo Yuden gained 6.4%. Advantest and Fujikura also rose 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.
Despite Fridays recovery, the Nikkei fell 2.08% over the week. Higher oil prices and rising global bond yields continued to put pressure on Japanese equities.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST