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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

Japan stocks recover as lower oil prices ease market pressure

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks recovered on Wednesday, helped by lower oil prices and stronger technology shares.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.69% to close at 63,923, while the broader Topix gained 0.61% to 4,062. The market reversed earlier losses as falling oil prices reduced some pressure on equities.

Oil prices slipped after US crude inventories unexpectedly increased, although concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East remained. Global bond yields also steadied after their recent rise as investors waited for major central bank policy decisions this week.

Japans exports grew more than expected in August, supported by strong demand for AI-related chips despite supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict. Technology and AI stocks led gains, with Murata Manufacturing up 3.2%, Fujikura 2%, Tokyo Electron 2.1%, and Taiyo Yuden and Advantest each gaining 1.8%.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST