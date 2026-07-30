Japan stocks rise as chipmakers lead the market higher
Advantest shares surged more than 10% after the company increased its operating profit outlook by 35%, boosting investor confidence in the semiconductor sector. The positive sentiment spread to other technology and AI-related companies, including Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Murata Manufacturing, Ibiden, and Hitachi, all of which posted gains.
However, the broader market was weighed down by weakness in some large-cap stocks. SoftBank Group fell 2.7% after its subsidiary Arm Holdings dropped nearly 6% in after-hours trading following a weaker-than-expected sales forecast. Financial and consumer stocks also underperformed, with Mitsubishi UFJ, Toyota Motor, and Fast Retailing ending the day lower.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST