Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan stocks rise as chipmakers lead the market higher

Japan stocks rise as chipmakers lead the market higher

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Japan's stock market ended higher on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.71% to 61,867, breaking a two-day losing streak. The gains were driven by strong buying in semiconductor stocks after Advantest raised its annual profit forecast, supported by solid demand for artificial intelligence-related chips.

Advantest shares surged more than 10% after the company increased its operating profit outlook by 35%, boosting investor confidence in the semiconductor sector. The positive sentiment spread to other technology and AI-related companies, including Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Murata Manufacturing, Ibiden, and Hitachi, all of which posted gains.

However, the broader market was weighed down by weakness in some large-cap stocks. SoftBank Group fell 2.7% after its subsidiary Arm Holdings dropped nearly 6% in after-hours trading following a weaker-than-expected sales forecast. Financial and consumer stocks also underperformed, with Mitsubishi UFJ, Toyota Motor, and Fast Retailing ending the day lower.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China stocks fall as investors continue to sell technology shares

China stocks fall as investors continue to sell technology shares

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Market extent gains for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,300

Market extent gains for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,300

Thangamayil Jewellery sheds 19% in two days on cautious Q2 commentary

Thangamayil Jewellery sheds 19% in two days on cautious Q2 commentary

Bajaj Finance Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 5,986 cr; AUM tops Rs 5.46 lakh crore

Bajaj Finance Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 5,986 cr; AUM tops Rs 5.46 lakh crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 Results Mankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Upcoming Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates