Japan stocks surge as tech shares lead recovery

Japanese markets rallied strongly on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 2.87% to 55,239 and the broader Topix index climbing 2.49% to 3,717, both reaching their highest levels in about a week.

The rebound was mainly driven by technology stocks, as investors shifted toward sectors seen as less exposed to tensions in the Middle East. Lower oil prices also supported sentiment after Iraq agreed to restart exports through Turkeys Ceyhan port, easing concerns for energy-importing countries like Japan.

At the same time, investors are watching the Bank of Japan closely, with expectations that it could hint at a more aggressive stance on policy due to inflation risks from a weaker yen and previously high oil prices. On the economic front, Japans exports rose 4.2% in February compared to a year earlier, beating forecasts but slowing significantly from Januarys sharp growth.

Among the top gainers were Kioxia Holdings, Fujikura, Advantest, SoftBank Group, and Disco Corp, all posting solid advances.

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