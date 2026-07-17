Japan stocks tumble as tech selloff deepens
The decline was driven by a global selloff in semiconductor stocks, with investors becoming increasingly concerned about high AI-related spending and expensive valuations. Market sentiment was also hurt by rising tensions between the US and Iran, which pushed oil prices higher and raised worries about inflation and interest rates.
Technology and AI-related stocks led the losses, with major names such as Kioxia Holdings, Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group, Advantest, and Taiyo Yuden posting steep declines. For the week, the Nikkei 225 fell 6.4%, while the Topix lost 2.9%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
DXY gains momentum as re-escalation of Middle East crisis drive oil prices higher and deepen inflation worries
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:53 PM IST