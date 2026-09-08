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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese equities decline as yen strengthens

Japanese equities decline as yen strengthens

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
Japanese equities fell on Tuesday, ending a two-day winning streak as the yen strengthened to its highest level since February. The Nikkei 225 declined 1.7% to close at 65,269, while the broader Topix fell 1.83% to 4,050.

The stronger yen weighed on export-focused stocks as it can reduce overseas earnings when converted into yen. Markets also remained cautious ahead of an expected Bank of Japan rate hike, supported by stronger economic data. July wages recorded their fastest growth since 1997, while second-quarter GDP growth was revised higher.

Higher oil prices following renewed US-Iran tensions added to concerns over inflation and interest rates. Technology stocks led the decline, with Taiyo Yuden falling 7.9%, Ibiden declining 6.3%, Kioxia Holdings down 3.6%, Fujikura lower by 3% and Advantest down 2%.

 

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 4:06 PM IST