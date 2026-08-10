Japanese equities rally on AI and rate-cut hopes
Investors also continued to monitor geopolitical developments in the Middle East. While the US indicated that a potential agreement with Iran could be close, Iran denied reports of direct negotiations, keeping geopolitical uncertainty in focus.
On the domestic front, Japan's current account surplus narrowed in June. Strong exports of AI-related electronic products were offset by higher imports, particularly crude oil purchases, resulting in a smaller surplus compared to previous months.
Technology and AI-linked stocks led the market higher, reflecting continued investor optimism toward the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors. Shares of Fujikura, Advantest, Tokyo Electron, Furukawa Electric and Ibiden recorded strong gains during the session. Consumer-focused stocks also performed well, while financial stocks lagged the broader market and ended lower.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 3:50 PM IST