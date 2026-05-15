Japanese markets fall sharply amid Middle East tensions and inflation concerns
The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.99% to close at 61,409, while the broader Topix Index slipped 0.39% to 3,864.
Investor sentiment weakened as oil prices headed for a strong weekly gain following stalled US-Iran talks and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices are a major concern for Japan, which relies heavily on imported energy.
Markets also turned cautious after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump that Taiwan could become a source of conflict between the two countries.
At home, stronger-than-expected producer inflation increased expectations that the Bank of Japan could come under pressure to raise interest rates further.
Among major losers, Kioxia Holdings fell 8.3%, Fujikura dropped 8.4%, Furukawa Electric declined 4.8%, Advantest lost 7.9%, and Disco Corp fell 7.3%.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST