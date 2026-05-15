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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply amid Middle East tensions and inflation concerns

Japanese markets fall sharply amid Middle East tensions and inflation concerns

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese stock markets ended lower on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and developments from the TrumpXi summit.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.99% to close at 61,409, while the broader Topix Index slipped 0.39% to 3,864.

Investor sentiment weakened as oil prices headed for a strong weekly gain following stalled US-Iran talks and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices are a major concern for Japan, which relies heavily on imported energy.

Markets also turned cautious after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump that Taiwan could become a source of conflict between the two countries.

 

At home, stronger-than-expected producer inflation increased expectations that the Bank of Japan could come under pressure to raise interest rates further.

Among major losers, Kioxia Holdings fell 8.3%, Fujikura dropped 8.4%, Furukawa Electric declined 4.8%, Advantest lost 7.9%, and Disco Corp fell 7.3%.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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