Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets gain as softer US inflation lifts sentiment

Japanese markets gain as softer US inflation lifts sentiment

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.16% to close at 68,308. The broader Topix gained 0.89% to 4,176 and touched a fresh record high.

Investor sentiment improved after softer-than-expected US inflation data reduced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the near term.

In Japan, producer prices rose 7.2% in July, easing slightly from 7.3% in June and coming below the 7.4% forecast.

Technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks led the gains. Kioxia Holdings rose 3.9%, Taiyo Yuden 6.5%, Advantest 4%, Ibiden Co 5.3% and Murata Manufacturing 10.3%.

Banking stocks also advanced, with Mitsubishi UFJ gaining 2.9%, Sumitomo Mitsui rising 1.6% and Mizuho Financial climbing 3.2%.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Auto sales see strong growth across segments in July, reports SIAM

Auto sales see strong growth across segments in July, reports SIAM

India's trade deficit widens to $31.98 bn

India's trade deficit widens to $31.98 bn

63 Moons Technologies drops as Q1 swings to Rs 39.68 crore loss

63 Moons Technologies drops as Q1 swings to Rs 39.68 crore loss

63 Moons Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

63 Moons Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chinese markets slip as investors seek stronger policy support

Chinese markets slip as investors seek stronger policy support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST