Japanese markets gain as softer US inflation lifts sentiment
Investor sentiment improved after softer-than-expected US inflation data reduced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the near term.
In Japan, producer prices rose 7.2% in July, easing slightly from 7.3% in June and coming below the 7.4% forecast.
Technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks led the gains. Kioxia Holdings rose 3.9%, Taiyo Yuden 6.5%, Advantest 4%, Ibiden Co 5.3% and Murata Manufacturing 10.3%.
Banking stocks also advanced, with Mitsubishi UFJ gaining 2.9%, Sumitomo Mitsui rising 1.6% and Mizuho Financial climbing 3.2%.
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST